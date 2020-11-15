On November 5, 2020, Mary Luth Miller, née Bernacchi, 89, passed away in her home in Arlington Heights. Mary was born on April 7, 1931 to Guido and Nunzia Bernacchi, née Marchetti, in Chicago, IL.
Beloved wife of the late Raymond Miller; devoted mother of the late Gary Luth, Laura Ramello (Stan Hoff), David Luth (Katherine Groeling), and Karl (Kelly) Luth from her first marriage to Kenneth Luth, and Spence (Wendy) Miller; cherished grandmother of Jennifer and Michael Ramello, David and Stephanie Luth, Mark and Matt Luth, and Kara and Jamie Miller; loving sister of Guy (Carla) Bernacchi; dearest aunt of Marggi, Carl, and Nancy Bernacchi.
Mary was an extremely generous and devout soul involved in philanthropic giving through both her church, St. Cecilia, and throughout her life. Her kindness was evident in everything she did, from cooking the most amazing meals for family gatherings to crocheting sleeping mats for the homeless. In her younger years, Mary loved to bowl and was a member of many leagues. Her love of bowling has been passed on to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed a long, successful career in municipal bonds, using her ever present strength to work her way up from secretary to vice president. Later in life, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and her many friends and traveling with her husband, Ray, especially to their winter home in Bonita Springs, FL. Her favorite activities included playing bridge, canasta, cribbage and mah jongg; attending movies and live theater; knitting and crocheting with her church friends; lunching with her Red Hat group; and cheering her Cubbies on to a World Series victory!
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Friedrich's Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway) Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home and/or donations may be made to the Human Concerns Ministries at St. Cecilia Church 700 S. Meier Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056, which is an organization that was very important to Mary. Funeral information: (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
