Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Shiel Catholic Center
2110 Sheridan Road
Evanston, IL
Mary Lynn Cooney, age 84, of Evanston, IL. Formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio and Larchmont, New York. Beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Cooney. Loving mother of Michael Cooney, Thomas (the late Alexandra) Cooney, William (Margaret) Cooney, and John (Kelly) Cooney. Proud grandmother of Madeleine, Daniel, Therese, Krystyna and Evelyn. Dear sister of Margaret Bonner and the late Sheila Greenberg. Memorial Mass Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Sheil Catholic Center, 2110 Sheridan Road, Evanston, IL 60202. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sheil Catholic Center. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990
