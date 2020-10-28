Mary Lynn Farmer (nee Ptacek), age 54, of Naperville, Illinois passed away on Friday, October 22, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 22, 1965. Mary is a graduate of University of Illinois. Mary is survived by her loving husband Mike Farmer; sons James and Oliver Farmer; mother Celine Ptacek(nee Bujnowski); sisters Ann Diaz, and Christine (Steve) Dillon; brothers Charlie Ptacek, and Bill (Polly) Ptacek; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Ptacek. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville, IL. Interment Saint Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, Illinois. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to METAvivor, https://www.metavivor.org/
