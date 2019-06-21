|
|
Mary Lynn Friedl, 70, at home June 18. Beloved wife of Charles A for 48 years. Loving mother of Nathan and Adam. Adored sister of Alice (Bill) Bluhm and Grace Mott. Dear aunt of Dallas and Casey Smith. Devoted daughter of late Clayton E Mott and late Mary A Mott. Advocate for home schooling and community accessibility for disabled. Proud graduate of Maine West High School and Northeastern Illinois University. Past member Daughters of the American Revolution. Visitation 9 am Saturday June 22 until 11 am funeral at Fresh Anointing Worship Center, 1000 South Blvd, Evanston. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to 800-242-8721 . Information 847-866-8843 www.evanstonfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 21 to June 23, 2019