Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mary Lynn "Marilyn" Karones Obituary
Mary Lynn "Marilyn" Karones, 87 years. Beloved wife of Thomas J Karones. Loving mother of Melissa Karones, the late James (Mary) Karones, & Steve Karones. Cherished grandmother of Angela, Tina, & Christina. Great grandmother of 9. Dear sister of the late Irene Kosiara, Bessie & Charles Koclanes, Gust & Connie Kosiara, & Elaine (George) Chakonas. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Family will greet neighbors and friends on Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
