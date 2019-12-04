|
Mary Lynn "Marilyn" Karones, 87 years. Beloved wife of Thomas J Karones. Loving mother of Melissa Karones, the late James (Mary) Karones, & Steve Karones. Cherished grandmother of Angela, Tina, & Christina. Great grandmother of 9. Dear sister of the late Irene Kosiara, Bessie & Charles Koclanes, Gust & Connie Kosiara, & Elaine (George) Chakonas. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Family will greet neighbors and friends on Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019