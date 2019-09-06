|
Mary Lynn Lally, 76, went into the arms of the Lord and Blessed Mother on September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Kevin for 50 wonderful years, Mary Lynn was the glue of her family. She was a cherished spouse, mother, grandmother, teacher, volunteer to the hungry and homemaker extraordinaire. Mother of Terrence (Lisa), Megan and Sara (Michael) Nash. Proud and cherished grandmother, fondly called "ZaZa", to Ashlynn and Colin Lally, and Martin, Gracie, and Ryan Nash. Dear sister-in-law and aunt to many. Mary Lynn had a great sense of humor, quick wit as well as an Irish stubbornness that made her very special and loved. Her first and foremost priority was her family and she was a constant source of love and joy. Visitation Sunday, September 8th from 3:30-8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Funeral Mass Monday, September 9th at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash Avenue at 11:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy. Funeral info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019