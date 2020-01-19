|
|
Mary Lynn Margolis Lowenthal nee Salamon, 89 and freshly nonagenarian, born November 8, 1930, after a braving battle against MDS passed peacefully January 15, 2020. She was the first American born daughter of the late Louis L. and Elena Salamon nee Grunfeld and stepdaughter of Riza Salamon nee Kulka, whom were among the proud co-founders of "American-Jews of Hungarian Descent" Theodor Herzl Verein.
Dearest mother of David (the late Jocelyn), Gary and the late Michael Margolis and stepmother of Stacey and Dawn Lowenthal; adoring grandmother of Lauren and Aaron Margolis and stepgrandmother of Jordan Anway and Jaynelie Cortijo; with strength from the middle she was the affectionate and beloved sister of Eugene (Renee) Salamon, the late Elizabeth Kurbis nee Salamon and Vivian (Sheldon) Weiss nee Salamon; the most caring and dutiful aunt and Trustee to Dwight and James Kurbis and fond aunt of Gayle Weiss, Robert (the late Jeanie) Weiss, Deborah (Jay) Lerner nee Salamon, Jason (Meredith) Salamon and Susan (Paul) Crowe nee Salamon; grandaunt of Kelly (Jeremy) Louis nee Kurbis, Laney (James) Iwinski nee Weiss, Randall (Courtney) Lerner, Abigail and Zachary Salamon, Joshua, Matthew and Nathaniel Crowe; great grandaunt of Charlie and Connor Louis and Sydney and Sophie Lerner.
Each one special in her heart as family and dear friend. And we're especially grateful for the unbelievable care from the staff and friends at the Carrington at Lincolnwood and particularly Dede, Grace and Connie for their loving attention and comfort as Mary's newest best friends.
Quick to befriend and sincere in good humored cordiality was her trademark in striving to live Louis' American Dream which became her own goal and accomplishment. A life well lived Mary Lynn! And, as a modest Louis would assess, Nuh!
From an ode to Louis: "He came ashore a bright young man a better good to find – Holding close his new formed band of every sort and kind – As once he said, to lose one's way as children often might – To misplace any – would be to lose a finger – or his sight." Mary Lynn – Back safely in your arms!
Chapel service, Monday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the NorthShore Kellogg Cancer Center, c/o NorthShore Foundation, 1033 University Place #450, Evanston, IL, 60201, 224.364.7200. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020