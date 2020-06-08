Our prayers go out to you and your family. Were so sorry Ed and Leanne
With love,
The Ifflands
Mary M. Berry nee Duignan, passed away peacefully at age 84, on June 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Edward J.Berry. Loving mother of Edward R. (Leanne) and Erin (the late Ray) Toscano; Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Jonathan, Joshua, Cate, Flynn, Brianna and Brett, great grandmother of many. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Pete, Emmett and Michael. Mary was an Aunt, A Godmother and a dear friend to many. Visitation Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Rd (at Cumberland), Park Ridge. Due to current mandates, Funeral Mass and Interment at All Saints Cemetery are being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd., Marion Friel- Funeral Director . Info : 847-823-5122 or nelsonfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.