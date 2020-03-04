Home

Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pascal Church

Mary M. Ganshirt

Mary M. Ganshirt Obituary
Mary M. Ganshirt nee McDermott; beloved wife of the late Leonard; loving mother of Leonard (Charlene), Marybeth (David) Nowak, Sarah (Marc) Buslik, James (Lori), Theresa (Donald) Kolosieke, Patrick (Debbie), George (Jeanne), Frank (Kathleen), Caroline (Kurt) Bankson and the late Joseph; cherished grandmother to many; fond sister of Sr. Marybeth McDermott, CSJ, the late Patrick, James (the late Violet), Gerald and William (the late June) McDermott; dear aunt and friend to many. Funeral Friday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-8 PM. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020
