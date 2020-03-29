|
It is with great sorrow to announce that Mary M. Keegan passed away on March 21, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born on April 15, 1925. She was the daughter of A. Louis Flynn and Cecile Marie (Pentecost) Flynn, and the sister of Lois (Flynn) Dietz. Mary was a real estate agent in Winnetka, IL, for several years, and also worked at her beloved Marshall Fields. Mary will be forever remembered by her daughter, Christine Keegan Kelley (John), grandchildren Elizabeth and William, her nephew and nieces. Mary will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Chicago, IL. A private Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020