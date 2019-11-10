|
|
Mary Margaret Madden, age 82 of Chicago, IL passed away on November 1, 2019 at Swedish Covenant Hospital of cardiogenic and septic shock. She suffered for many years with cardiovascular and digestive diseases. She was born on December 9, 1936 at Columbus Hospital in Chicago to the late John Madden and Julia (nee McDonough) Madden. Her parents were Irish immigrants from the wild and wonderful West Coast - Galway, Connemara, and the Aran Islands. Mary Margaret attended all Catholic schools. She graduated from Immaculata High School in 1954 and from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. She worked as a surgical nurse RN at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and later in the Emergency Dept. at St. Joseph Hospital. She transitioned into Occupational Health, and was the on scene nurse for Finkl Steel in Chicago. She loved sports and to travel. A lifelong Cubs and Notre Dame football fan- she watched every game. She played tennis, golf, and learned to love to run. An early heartbreak at age 16 caused her to never marry nor have children. Her fiance broke up with her on New Years Eve and left her in a parking lot. She never saw him again, though his mother called and asked for the ring to be returned. She never got over it and still talked about him the day she died. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Julia Madden, her brother John Joseph Madden, and her sister Julia (nee Madden) Jachec. She is survived by by her loving nieces and nephews, many cousins here in the States and oversees in Ireland. Her service will be held on Monday, November 11 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, Illinois 60646, from 3 to 8 pm. Her funeral mass will be at Queen of All Saints Basillica on Tuesday November 12, at 10 am. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Mary's final request was that brothers and sisters reconcile before it is too late, that people vote for pro-life Candidates, and practice the spiritual and corporal works of mercy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that masses are offered for Mary Margaret and her family and that donations are made to the Well of Mercy in Chicago (thewellofmercy.com). Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019