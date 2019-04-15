Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McGrai
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. "Keigher" McGrai

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary M. "Keigher" McGrai Obituary
Mary M. McGrail, age 89, of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Maureen (Bob) Rawls, Jack (Judy), Jim (Jane), and Tim (Holly) McGrail; grandmother of 16, great grandmother of one; sister of Brother Leo Keigher C. M., Margie Keigher, Theresa (the late Jerry) O'Connor, Rita (Glenn) Keenan, Eileen (Tom) Schiltz, Pat (the late Carroll) Keigher, Jim (Joyce) Traina, Kathleen (Warren) Lindsay, the late Lois (Tom) Flavin, and the late Mike Keigher; sister-in-law of Margaret (the late Cliff) McGrail; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Mary M. McGrail will held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now