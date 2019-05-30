|
nee Gibbons, Age 84, passed away on May 17,2019. Beloved wife of the late Morgan J.; loving mother of Kelly (Jim) Hinds and Kevin (Dawn); nurturing Grandmother of Casey, Megan, Tommy, Kathryn,Patrick and Brendan; cherished sister of Madge Mollet; devoted Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be held on June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Queen Of All Saints Basilica Church located at 6280 N. Sauganash in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Misericordia Home. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019