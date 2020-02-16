Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Mary Nockels
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
1080 W. Roosevelt Rd
Chicago, IL
Mary M. Nockels

Mary M. Nockels, nee Devaney, of Elmhurst formerly of Westchester, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Captain Daniel Nockels CFD Truck 58, LODD; loving mother of Russ, Paul (Sharon) and the late Patrick and the late infants Kathleen and Margaret; proud grandmother of Daniel, Emma and Colin; dear sister of the late Patricia and the late Elizabeth; preceded in death by her parents Patrick Devaney and Elizabeth Flanagan. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. All to meet Friday at Holy Family Church, 1080 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago for 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the CFD Gold Badge Society are deeply appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
