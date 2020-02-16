|
Mary M. Nockels, nee Devaney, of Elmhurst formerly of Westchester, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Captain Daniel Nockels CFD Truck 58, LODD; loving mother of Russ, Paul (Sharon) and the late Patrick and the late infants Kathleen and Margaret; proud grandmother of Daniel, Emma and Colin; dear sister of the late Patricia and the late Elizabeth; preceded in death by her parents Patrick Devaney and Elizabeth Flanagan. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. All to meet Friday at Holy Family Church, 1080 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago for 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the CFD Gold Badge Society are deeply appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020