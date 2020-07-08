(nee Moynihan) – beloved wife of the late Thomas; loving mother of Thomas (Tina), Victor (Caryn), Robert (Jody), Linda (Fred) Parker, Laura (Terry) Calkins and James (Lisa); devoted sister of Timothy Moynihan, Bridget (the late William) Stritzel, and the late Frances (Hillard) Szlapka and the late Helen (James) Brown; proud Grandmother of 17: Derek, Lauren, Alivia, Victor, Alexa, Jessica, Sam, Terry, Stefani, Tommy, Sarah, Robert, Mary, Matthew, Calin, Linda, Rian; fond aunt to many. Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to Mary Seat of Wisdom church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment St. Joseph. Social distancing rules will be observed at the funeral home and the church. Please Register to attend at Mary Seat of Wisdom- https://mswparish.org/pray/funerals
. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com