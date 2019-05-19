Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Mary Maentanis Obituary
Mary Maentanis, nee Di Nardi, passed away on May 16, 2019 in Boca Raton, Fl at the age of 102. Friends and family are invited to honor her and celebrate her life on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii, 1224 W. Lexington St., Chicago, IL where visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will then take place at Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove, IL. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
