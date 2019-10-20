|
|
Mary M. Finley (nee Farrell), 62 of Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 in Mason, Ohio. Her parents, Donald T. Farrell, Sr. and Mary Marquardt Farrell, precede her in death. Mary will be greatly missed by her siblings, Maureen Freihofer (Robert, deceased), Colleen Tobin (James),
Donald T. Farrell, Jr. (Patricia Simoson), many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is a graduate of Trinity High School in River Forest, Illinois and Southern Illinois University. Mary's notable professional career included positions with JMG Realty, Rreef Management and CB Richard Ellis.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Glenview, IL. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019