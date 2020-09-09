Mary Margaret Haugh nee Donohoe, age 83, late of Oak Lawn formerly of South Holland. Beloved wife of John Haugh; loving sister-in-law of Patrick (late Sarah) Haugh, Sr. Teresa Haugh,R.S.M.,the late Mary Cawley, Christopher (late Nellie) Howe, Anna (late P.J.) Clancy, Bridget Haugh and Gerald Haugh; kind aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; dear cousin and friend of many throughout Chicago, County Offaly and County Clare in Ireland. Mary was a 4th grade teacher for 20 years at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Calumet City, and also worked for 10 years at The Children's Room at Markham Courthouse. Former parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Church in South Holland, Eucharistic Minister and friend of Bill W. for over 40 years. Visitation Sunday 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Monday 8:45 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Rd., (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
.