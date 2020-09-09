1/
Mary Margaret Haugh
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary Margaret Haugh nee Donohoe, age 83, late of Oak Lawn formerly of South Holland. Beloved wife of John Haugh; loving sister-in-law of Patrick (late Sarah) Haugh, Sr. Teresa Haugh,R.S.M.,the late Mary Cawley, Christopher (late Nellie) Howe, Anna (late P.J.) Clancy, Bridget Haugh and Gerald Haugh; kind aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; dear cousin and friend of many throughout Chicago, County Offaly and County Clare in Ireland. Mary was a 4th grade teacher for 20 years at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Calumet City, and also worked for 10 years at The Children's Room at Markham Courthouse. Former parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Church in South Holland, Eucharistic Minister and friend of Bill W. for over 40 years. Visitation Sunday 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Monday 8:45 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Rd., (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
SEP
14
Funeral
08:45 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
Memories & Condolences

September 8, 2020
Rip Mary and condolences to John and family
Remembering the many trips when ye both visited us in Offaly , Ireland
Jim and Maura Rigney
Family
September 8, 2020
Deepest sympathy to John and family on Mary’s passing .. I have memories of Mary and John s visits to Ireland since 1977
Rest in peace Mary
John Nollaig and Emma Rigney
Family
September 8, 2020
Sad to see you go. Your smile was contagious. Let the party begin in Heaven as you join those wonderful family members who were waiting for you.
Judy Wuertz
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
September 8, 2020
Mary was a dear friend of the Congregation of Notre Dame.
For many years, she was a wonderful companion to the sisters and associates. She had a beautiful spirit. I know her family is suffering from such a big loss. I offer my prayers for you and I thank God for the life of Mary.
Sister Beatrice Baker, CND
Sister Beatrice Baker
Friend
September 8, 2020
Mary was such a great woman. While she taught my brother and I, her friendship with my dad is what I will remember her for most. Thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Gail Heath
September 8, 2020
Mrs. Haugh was my fourth grade teacher in 1975. She was a very encouraging and caring teacher. She inspired her students to excel in school and life. She made a lasting impression in my life. One of my favorite teachers!
Brian Gilliand
Student
September 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathy John at Mary's sad passing. We have so many great memories of her and her visits to Killoughey. RIP Mary
PJ,Joan, Katie Orla & Dan Murray
Family
September 8, 2020
Mary Margaret,

Such sad news we heard in Co Offaly about your passing, Sincere sympathy to John and all the Family.

We always loved the many trips that yourself and John made to Ireland and how you loved crossing the border in Co Offaly.

We, The Flynns are so grateful that we made a trip to Keller Avenue in April 2018 and we had such a great time together.
We will miss the chats on the phone and the forever kindness you showed to all your cousins, the Rigneys in Co Offaly.

Sleep well Mary, no doubt you are in heaven with all the other great people .RIP cousin.

William, Helen, Liam and Elaine Flynn, Clara, Co Offaly, Ireland.
William and Helen Flynn
Family
September 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy to John and the Haugh family. Mary has been a loyal, kind friend of mine for over 40 years. She will always be in my heart . I have always been amazed at her memory of dates and her association to remember those dates, such as; my birthday and my wedding anniversary, and my sobriety date the beginning of my recovery. She found me, became my friend, and never let go, and for that, I am eternally grateful. I love you my friend and God Bless and watch over you always.
Maureen Farrell
Friend
September 7, 2020
Mary you were one of the nicest ladies I ever met. May God wrap his loving arms around you as you fly with the Angel's.
Lor O
Friend
September 7, 2020
Rip Mary Haugh one of the kindest people on Prince Drive. Our condolences to Mr. John Haugh
Patrick and Amy Sweeney
Neighbor
September 7, 2020
We have so many fond memories of Aunt Mary with her amazing talent of remembering everyone’s Birthdays, important dates in her family and friends lives. Many times Aunt Mary was the one to call for advice and someone who would just listen. She was so smart and had a wealth of information to give on any topic. She was the person you wanted at get togethers as she was so easy to talk too and kept everyone engaged in discussion. Family get togethers will never be the same. She truly loved her family and friends and they made up such a big part of her life. We will miss you Aunt Mary and most of all that friendly smile and welcoming spirit as you touched so many. With our deepest condolences.

Jim & Christy Haugh
Jim & Christy Haugh
Family
September 7, 2020
Rest peacefully Mrs. Haugh. You were definitely one of the most caring teachers at Woodrow Wilson School.
Donna Kammer
Student
September 7, 2020
What a surprise to hear this. I had no idea Mary was sick. RIP Mary. Condolences to John.
Gail Shilling
Friend
September 7, 2020
On Angels' wings you suddenly left us only to be remembered forever in our hearts. Farewell dear friend. My condolences to dear John and all of the beloved Haugh family. You will be forever missed.
Joan Magnavite
Friend
September 7, 2020
Thankyou Aunt Mary for being such a great mentor, friend and Auntie to Jerry, Bridget, Megan and I in lives. We will miss you. God Bless.
Mary Howe
Family
September 7, 2020
Always ran into Mary at everything irish,Meet her in 1984.We bought the same car and color and remained friends from then on.She was certainly a cheerful person.prayers for John and family.
John Gannon
Friend
September 7, 2020
RIP Aunt Mary.
gail ryan
Family
September 7, 2020
Char Abeyta
Friend
