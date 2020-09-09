We have so many fond memories of Aunt Mary with her amazing talent of remembering everyone’s Birthdays, important dates in her family and friends lives. Many times Aunt Mary was the one to call for advice and someone who would just listen. She was so smart and had a wealth of information to give on any topic. She was the person you wanted at get togethers as she was so easy to talk too and kept everyone engaged in discussion. Family get togethers will never be the same. She truly loved her family and friends and they made up such a big part of her life. We will miss you Aunt Mary and most of all that friendly smile and welcoming spirit as you touched so many. With our deepest condolences.



Jim & Christy Haugh

