Mary M. (Madsen) Leahy, (nee Doyle) was born August 27, 1922, and Born into Eternal Life on February 17, 2019. She was the eldest daughter of Thomas Doyle and Mary Cummins Doyle who loved her and her siblings: Thomas, Peter, and Kathleen. She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice J Leahy (married 1961) and her husband Charles Robert Madsen (married 1943). Mary and Charles had four Children: Robert Madsen (Mary Lynn O'Neill) of Chicago, Specialist 4th Class. William J. Madsen, (who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country in the Vietnam War), Christine Madsen Wilbur (David Wilbur), of Bourbonnais, IL, and Charles Madsen (Mary Rita Madden) of Lake in the Hills, IL. Mary was the grandmother of Lisa (Madsen) Maher, Jay Madsen, Maura (Wilbur) Hoff, Alison (Wilbur) Balthazor, William Madsen, Jennifer (Wilbur) Dorn, Alyssa Madsen) Henning, and Kristy (Madsen) Treutler. She was the proud great-grandmother of 15. Mary was a member of Gaelic Park Ladies' Auxiliary and the Kerry Association as well as the Queen of Martyrs Altar and Rosary Society. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Funeral Thursday 9:30am to Queen of Martyrs Church, 103rd St. & Central Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60655. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Elim Christian School for Autistic Children, 13020 Central Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463 or Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com