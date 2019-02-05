|
Mary Margaret. McCartney, nee Manning, 92, formerly of Des Plaines and Cary, IL. Born March 23, 1926 in Chicago, IL, passed away February 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James H. McCartney. Loving mother of Timothy (Catherine) McCartney, Barbara (Patrick) Daubs, Kathleen (Kim) Adams, Robert (Terese) McCartney, Maureen (Michael) Dorion and Thomas (LeeAnn) McCartney. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 10. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Visitation Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. First Street, Cary. Interment All Saints Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019