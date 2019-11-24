|
Mary Margaret (Peggy) Murphy of Woodbury, MN, passed away November 8, 2019. Peggy was born in Newark, Ohio in 1952 to Jerry and Etta Murphy. As one of five children, her strong family bonds solidified as they moved to ten different states and helped each other adjust to the change of home, friends, and schools. She cherished her role as favorite aunt to her many nieces and nephews as she cheered for them at sporting events, laughed with them at movie theaters, and spent holidays among them at the puzzle table. They remain grateful for how she taught them to handle life situations.
Peggy maintained robust friendships from college, work, skiing, golf, and gambling. She was there when you needed her with a kind ear and a warm heart. She felt life was to be embraced and enjoyed finding humor in all things. Known to some as the "social ambassador," Peggy was always happy and added fun to any situation.
Peggy graduated from the University of Iowa and obtained her Master of Science degree in statistics from DePaul University. She worked at 3M for 45 years and circled the global several times. She enjoyed getting to know employees around the world while learning about their culture and seeking to understand their point of view. She loved training and served as a natural coach not only for her coworkers but also her friends.
Peggy's strong faith, generous spirit, and positive outlook were inspirational to her friends and family. Her wonderful smile, warm heart, and genuine laughter will be missed by all.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jerry and Etta Murphy and her brother Jerry R. Murphy. Peggy will be remember by siblings: (Sheila) Murphy, Dan (Gayle) Murphy, John (LeAnn) Murphy, and Kathi (Stew) Smith, her nieces and nephews; Shannon (Dave) Maloney, Kate (Rob) Shaver, Jay (Michelle) Murphy, Matt (Allyson) Murphy, Nathan (Stacy) Murphy, Keegan (Tim) McGlashing, Conlan Murphy, Marietta and Evelyn Smith, and great nieces and nephews Shannon, Joey and Charlie Shaver, Danielle, Lauren and Natalie Murphy, Grayson Murphy, Molly and Kelsey Maloney and Isabella, William and Madelyn Murphy.
Visitation Wednesday December 18, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 51 West 7th Street, St. Paul, MN on December 18th. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Charities (catholiccharitiesusa.org).
Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019