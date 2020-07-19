Mary Margaret "Peggy" Myers (nee Teahan) 88, late of Chicago, formerly of Palm Beach, FL. Devoted wife of the late Richard G. Myers. Dear cousin to John (Karen) McKenna, Marianne (the late Patrick) Coakley, Catherine (Jeff) Hassen, and the late James McKenna. Dear friend to Richard's family, Jill (Rico) Goedjen and Pam (Fred) Cardinali. Committal Service Monday 11:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside Il. Memorials may be made to Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly 355 N. Ashland Ave. Chicago, Il 60607- 1016. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
.