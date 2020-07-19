1/
Mary Margaret Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Margaret "Peggy" Myers (nee Teahan) 88, late of Chicago, formerly of Palm Beach, FL. Devoted wife of the late Richard G. Myers. Dear cousin to John (Karen) McKenna, Marianne (the late Patrick) Coakley, Catherine (Jeff) Hassen, and the late James McKenna. Dear friend to Richard's family, Jill (Rico) Goedjen and Pam (Fred) Cardinali. Committal Service Monday 11:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside Il. Memorials may be made to Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly 355 N. Ashland Ave. Chicago, Il 60607- 1016. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Committal
11:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved