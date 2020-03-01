|
Mary Margaret Sheehan, age 59, a 27 year resident of Naperville Illinois, passed away February 27, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 3:00 until 9:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, 10:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020