Mary Marguerite "Maggie" Glimco (nee Kelly) age 84, passed away November 06, 2020. Daughter of the late Mary M. and late L. Kelly; loving wife of the late Joseph P. Glimco, Jr.; devoted mother of Joseph Paul III, John (Becky), Jim (Margaret), Greg (Beth), Mary Lee, Julie (Jim McDermott), Peter (Melissa), and Matthew; cherished grandmother to fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of the late John L. (Marilyn) Kelly and James (Helen) Kelly. Services are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to IAET Charitable Foundation, 3800 Division St., Stone Park, IL 60165 are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or HJFunerals.com