1/
Mary Marguerite Glimco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Marguerite "Maggie" Glimco (nee Kelly) age 84, passed away November 06, 2020. Daughter of the late Mary M. and late L. Kelly; loving wife of the late Joseph P. Glimco, Jr.; devoted mother of Joseph Paul III, John (Becky), Jim (Margaret), Greg (Beth), Mary Lee, Julie (Jim McDermott), Peter (Melissa), and Matthew; cherished grandmother to fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of the late John L. (Marilyn) Kelly and James (Helen) Kelly. Services are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to IAET Charitable Foundation, 3800 Division St., Stone Park, IL 60165 are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or HJFunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
You will be greatly missed! It was a honor to be your friend! So glad that you, Joe and Mary Lee went to Italy with us! Prayers for your family and friends!
Gail
Gail
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved