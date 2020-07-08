Mary Marie Ring, nee Barone, formally of Drummond, WI; beloved wife of the late Frank; dearest daughter of the late John and Josephine Barone; loving sister of the late Carmen (Nancy), the late Jerry (the late Josephine) and the late Charles (the late Bernice); fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and Friends to meet Friday, July 10, at St. William Church 2600 N. Sayre Ave., Chicago, Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Inurnment Greenwood Cemetery, Hayward, WI. Arrangements entrusted to The Elms Funeral Home 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com