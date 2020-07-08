1/
Mary Marie Ring
1925 - 2020
Mary Marie Ring, nee Barone, formally of Drummond, WI; beloved wife of the late Frank; dearest daughter of the late John and Josephine Barone; loving sister of the late Carmen (Nancy), the late Jerry (the late Josephine) and the late Charles (the late Bernice); fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and Friends to meet Friday, July 10, at St. William Church 2600 N. Sayre Ave., Chicago, Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Inurnment Greenwood Cemetery, Hayward, WI. Arrangements entrusted to The Elms Funeral Home 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. William Church
Funeral services provided by
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
July 5, 2020
RIP Auntie Marie, many great times in Drummond!!
Michael Barone
Family
