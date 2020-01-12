|
|
Mary Mariko Fujii, 96, of Palatine. Dear wife of the late John Jiro Fujii. Mother of Elaine (Willard) Jarvis, Wesley (Susan) Fujii, and the late Joanne Fujii. Loving grandmother of Nicole (Scott Wallace) Jarvis, Kelly (Erik) Neuens, Justin Fujii, Emily (Brian) McMahon, Griffin Fujii, and Zachary Fujii. Aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Memorial donations may be made to Midwest Buddhist Temple. Private services will be held at a later date. For information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020