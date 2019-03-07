March 5, 2019 our sweet Mary succumbed to the ravishes of a long and unrelenting battle with Lupus and heart failure. She is survived by her loving husband, Giovanni, her brother Ralph and nephew Matthew. Mary's legacy is that of bringing people together and being very generous. She drew to her a wide net of friends from all walks of life. She never once considered herself better than anyone. She was the most loving and forgiving person. And she will be missed. Mary lived in Rome, Italy for over 20 years, where she met her husband Giovanni, who worked at the U.S. Embassy. He has been a constant comfort to her during her long illness. She was accomplished. Her ability to get results enabled her to become a prominent part of the USO in Rome, where she staged events for U.S. dignitaries and servicemen for years. She co-owned and managed a family real estate business in Chicago. She was very happy with her marriage, accomplishments and faith. Mary leaves us to learn from her rare and simple grace. Visitation Friday 9 am to 10 am at Our Lady of Pompeii Shrine 1224 Lexington Ave, in Little Italy. Funeral mass 10 AM. Int. Acacia Park. For info 773-276-7800 or ragofuneral.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary