Mary Mathewson Michael nee Slattery, age 80, of Flossmoor. Beloved wife of Richard A. and the late Chesterfield N. Mathewson. Loving mother of Mark D. (Katherine Diane) Mathewson and Andrew Mathewson. Cherished grandmother of Mark C., Katherine, Erin, Kayla Reiser and Charles Mathewson. Dear sister of Bishop Edward J. Slattery, Winnie (Jerry) Dollear, Anne (Michael) Stevenson, Kitty (Terry) Freihage, Peggy (Jack) Sheehan and James (Missy) Slattery. Dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Retired Attorney. Graduate of Loyola Law School Class of 1981. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood on Tuesday August 20, from 4-8pm. Funeral Wednesday 10:15am prayers at the Funeral Home to Infant Jesus of Prague Church Mass 11am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery additional information tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019