Mary McAuley, nee Lydon, age 83. Beloved wife of Michael McAuley. Loving mother of Thomas (Carla) McAuley, Ann McAuley-Galassini, Eileen (Dick) Clarke and Colleen (Thomas) Whelan. Proud grandmother of Patrick, Christian, and Kelly McAuley, Bridget and Michael Galassini, Ronan, Quinn, and Erin Clarke, and Mary Frances and Tommy Whelan. Dear sister of the late Bridie (the late Dan) Clifford, Sarah (the late John) Kerrigan, the late Annie (Thomas) Naughton, the late John (Elizabeth) Lydon, Kathleen (Frank) Owens, Thomas Lydon, the late Tess (Joseph) Higgins. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Native of Derrypark, County Mayo, Ireland. Mary emigrated from Ireland to the United States in 1954 and married her devoted Michael in 1960. A regular at daily morning mass her whole life, she was a faith-filled model to her family. Mary was happiest in her role as a mother surrounded by her adoring grandchildren.
Due to the limitations and restrictions of Covid-19 a Funeral Mass will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: of America https://alz.org/ or Greater Chicago Food Depository https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org
Interment Private.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020