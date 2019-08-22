|
|
Mary McConville Joyce, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Delray Beach, Florida. She was a true lady. Born August 28, 1937, Mary was the beloved wife of Thomas Patrick Joyce who preceded her in death in 1995. Devoted daughter of the late Edwin Butler and Winifred Marie (nee de la Forest-Divonne) McConville. She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Michael. Mary is survived by her six children, Thomas Patrick Joyce Jr (Claire), Julie Kenary (Dan), Robert Eugene (Katharine), John Charles (Angie), Cathleen Staley(John), Dodie Swift (Stewart) and her 22 grandchildren. She was dearly loved as "Meme" to all of her family. Mrs. Joyce attended The Convent of the Sacred Heart, Lake Forest, IL for high school and graduated from Marymount College. She met the love of her life, Tom Joyce while she was in college and married shortly after her graduation. Mary lived in Winnetka, IL and Delray Beach, FL for many years. Mrs. Joyce was a member of Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Parish where she and her six children attended school. The parish community of Faith Hope was a home to Mary for her entire life. Service as a volunteer framed Mary's life and included years in minor surgery at Evanston Hospital, JourneyCare Hospice, and Paul's Place After Care in Delray Beach, FL. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family in Minocqua, WI and Delray Beach, FL. Mary's family is grateful to Bev and all of her caregivers. Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, IL. Please no flowers, memorials may be made to: The School of Saints Faith, Hope & Charity, 180 Ridge Avenue, Winnetka, IL 60093. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019