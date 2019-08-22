Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Mary Joyce
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Saints Faith, Hope & Charity
191 Linden Street
Winnetka, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Saints Faith, Hope & Charity
191 Linden Street
Winnetka, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Joyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McConville Joyce


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary McConville Joyce Obituary
Mary McConville Joyce, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Delray Beach, Florida. She was a true lady. Born August 28, 1937, Mary was the beloved wife of Thomas Patrick Joyce who preceded her in death in 1995. Devoted daughter of the late Edwin Butler and Winifred Marie (nee de la Forest-Divonne) McConville. She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Michael. Mary is survived by her six children, Thomas Patrick Joyce Jr (Claire), Julie Kenary (Dan), Robert Eugene (Katharine), John Charles (Angie), Cathleen Staley(John), Dodie Swift (Stewart) and her 22 grandchildren. She was dearly loved as "Meme" to all of her family. Mrs. Joyce attended The Convent of the Sacred Heart, Lake Forest, IL for high school and graduated from Marymount College. She met the love of her life, Tom Joyce while she was in college and married shortly after her graduation. Mary lived in Winnetka, IL and Delray Beach, FL for many years. Mrs. Joyce was a member of Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Parish where she and her six children attended school. The parish community of Faith Hope was a home to Mary for her entire life. Service as a volunteer framed Mary's life and included years in minor surgery at Evanston Hospital, JourneyCare Hospice, and Paul's Place After Care in Delray Beach, FL. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family in Minocqua, WI and Delray Beach, FL. Mary's family is grateful to Bev and all of her caregivers. Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, IL. Please no flowers, memorials may be made to: The School of Saints Faith, Hope & Charity, 180 Ridge Avenue, Winnetka, IL 60093. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now