Mary "Penny" McGrath, (nee Struczewski) age 76 of Worth, passed away surrounded by her loving family January 18, 2020.
Penny was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Martin "Bosley"; her parents, Julius and Alexandria (nee Lazarski) Struczewski; two sisters, Loretta (Frank) Balint and Dorothy (Raymond) Grieshaber and one brother, Edward (Irene) Struck.
Penny is survived by her beloved husband, John "Jack" of 55 years; her loving children, Mary McGrath, Nancy (John) Grigaliunas, Susan (Jerry Nardella) McGrath, John (Sarah) McGrath, and Kristen (Van) Chou; dear grandchildren, Ashley (fiancé Zachary Daigre) Grigaliunas, Mary (Zachary) Evans, Laith Grigaliunas, and Simone McGrath; cherished great-grandson, Caleb Evans; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive. Penny was an active member of God's Knitting Hands. She loved the holidays and was an avid holiday decorator! She adored flowers and animals. There will be a visitation held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 95th Street, Oak Lawn, 60453. There will be prayers at the funeral home Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. then proceeding to Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Ridge Catholic Church, 10811 Ridgeland Ave, Chicago Ridge, 60415. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Arrangements entrusted to O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY. In lieu of flowers, donations to , . would be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020