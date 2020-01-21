Home

O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home
5570 95th Street
Oak Lawn, IL
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home
5570 95th Street
Oak Lawn, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Ridge Catholic Church
10811 Ridgeland Ave
Chicago Ridge, IL
Mary "Penny" McGrath, (nee Struczewski) age 76 of Worth, passed away surrounded by her loving family January 18, 2020.

Penny was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Martin "Bosley"; her parents, Julius and Alexandria (nee Lazarski) Struczewski; two sisters, Loretta (Frank) Balint and Dorothy (Raymond) Grieshaber and one brother, Edward (Irene) Struck.

Penny is survived by her beloved husband, John "Jack" of 55 years; her loving children, Mary McGrath, Nancy (John) Grigaliunas, Susan (Jerry Nardella) McGrath, John (Sarah) McGrath, and Kristen (Van) Chou; dear grandchildren, Ashley (fiancé Zachary Daigre) Grigaliunas, Mary (Zachary) Evans, Laith Grigaliunas, and Simone McGrath; cherished great-grandson, Caleb Evans; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive. Penny was an active member of God's Knitting Hands. She loved the holidays and was an avid holiday decorator! She adored flowers and animals. There will be a visitation held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 95th Street, Oak Lawn, 60453. There will be prayers at the funeral home Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. then proceeding to Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Ridge Catholic Church, 10811 Ridgeland Ave, Chicago Ridge, 60415. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. Arrangements entrusted to O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY. In lieu of flowers, donations to , . would be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
