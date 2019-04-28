Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 North Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 North Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Mary Meehan Martini Obituary
Mary Meehan Martini, 93 of Grayslake. Beloved wife the late John N.; loving mother of Jay (Debbie), Rick (Michele), Phil (Mike) and Steve (Daisy); proud grandmother of Annie, Madeline, Andrew & Nicole (Jordan); proud great-grandma of Lila; dear sister of the late Margaret (George) Goldstein. Visitation from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am, Monday, at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment Ft. Sheridan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Tree House Humane Society, 7225 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60645 www.treehouseanimals.org. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
