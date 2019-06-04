Home

Mary Micheletti Obituary
Mary Micheletti, nee Serritella, of New Jersey, formerly of Chicago, age 99. Loving mother of George (Carlo Pietroniro); dear sister of the late Carmella "Minnie" (Michael) Rio, Tony (Anna), William (Dolly), Rocky and John Jr.(Rita). Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home; 10501 W. Cermak Rd; Westchester (2 blocks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Wednesday June 5, 2019, from 10:00am until 12:00pm chapel service. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to StJude.org. For further info. 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019
