Mary Michelle "Shelley" Moran, 68, of Batavia, IL. formerly of Manchester, CT., passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Rainbow Ark Hospice in Chicago, IL. Shelley was born on May 20, 1951 in Oak Park, IL., the daughter of James and Mary Claire (nee. Duggan) Newport.



She attended Holy Cross School of Nursing in South Bend, Indiana and graduated in the class of 1972. She worked for 41 years at Manchester Memorial Hospital as an operating room nurse, retiring in 2015. She loved having dinner parties with friends and family. She enjoyed traveling, dogs, yoga and hiking. Shelley had numerous friends from work and home, in Manchester that she loved spending time with. Recently, she had moved back to Illinois to spend her remaining years to enjoy time with her family.



Shelley is survived by her sisters, Marie Marzec and Marianne Battista of Batavia, IL. and her brothers, Jim (Cindy) Newport, Aurora, IL. and Paul (Nina) Newport, Burr Ridge, IL.; and eleven nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



All services will be held privately for family only. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.



For additional information please contact, Moss Family Funeral Home at (630) 879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary