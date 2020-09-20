Mary Miedlar (nee Budz) age 96. Beloved wife of the late Augustine "Gus" Miedlar. Devoted mother of Thomas (Kathy) Miedlar and Joseph (the late Janis Anne) Murzanski. Loving grandmother of Janis (Steve) Dennis and great grandmother of Joseph, Alexandra and Anna. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Many years of service with Victor Surgical. Longtime member of Sacred Heart Parish-Palos Hills. Memorial visitation Tuesday, Sept. 22nd, 9 AM until time of service 1030 AM at the Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
(708) 974 4410