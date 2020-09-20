1/
Mary Miedlar
Mary Miedlar (nee Budz) age 96. Beloved wife of the late Augustine "Gus" Miedlar. Devoted mother of Thomas (Kathy) Miedlar and Joseph (the late Janis Anne) Murzanski. Loving grandmother of Janis (Steve) Dennis and great grandmother of Joseph, Alexandra and Anna. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Many years of service with Victor Surgical. Longtime member of Sacred Heart Parish-Palos Hills. Memorial visitation Tuesday, Sept. 22nd, 9 AM until time of service 1030 AM at the Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
SEP
22
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
March 5, 2020
Do you know of someone that you always felt comfortable and relaxed with? Mary was that someone. She will be deeply missed. Our loss is God's gain.
allan suvada
