Mary Mirza (nee Bookie) came into her earthly home on February 3, 1930 and went to her home in heaven on Saturday, February 15, 2020 . She leaves behind her loving husband Sam (or "SHMOOAL" as she always called him), together in marriage for 68 years; three loving sons Alan (Ruth), David (Jacqueline), and Matthew, five grandchildren, Michael (Anne), Valerie, Jeffrey, Madeleine, and Christian, plus her great-granddaughter, Phoebe.She is also survived by sisters, Mabel (Eugene) Badal and Irene (Richard) Modert, and many beloved cousins and nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Solomon and Nabat Bookie, her brother Isaac (Elizabeth), and sisters Martha (John) Yonan and Mae (Arthur) Khano. After graduating from Waller High School and some college, Mary went to work for the American Medical Association before she met Sam, and after a two year courtship, were married on June 14, 1952. Ever the faithful wife, after Sam's induction into the Army in September of 1952, she joined him in Lawton, Oklahoma for three months while he was at Fort Sill in Oklahoma and then spent 16 months with him in Fairbanks, Alaska, while Sam was stationed at Ladd Air Force Base in Fairbanks . Mary loved Alaska and the cold weather, had her first son Alan there, and wanted to stay there and homestead, but in September 1954 Mary, Sam, and Alan moved back to Chicago. Mary became a full time housewife and mother, not going back to work until all three sons had entered high school. She then worked part-time at A.C. Nielsen Company, and then worked full time at WGN-TV, starting on the switchboard, and eventually into administration, overseeing the mailroom, all purchasing activities, and in charge of the company's entire phone system, retiring after 23 years at the station. After retirement, she went back to her love of cooking and doting on her grandchildren and great-granddaughter willing to watch them whenever she could. She also loved telling stories, and loved to write. Some of her poems were published in the 1972 and 1973 editions of "New Voices in American Poetry." Mary was very generous to family and even strangers, a fun-loving person, a practical joker, and loved to host luncheon and dinner parties for family and friends, She and Sam hosted many dinners for family and friends, with usually 30 to 35 people in their home for Thanksgiving and Christmas Day dinners. Mary was also very active in her church, was a Deacon for several years, and had charge of the church's "Soup Kitchen" project. While a Deacon, she became known to some "Shut-in" members as the "chicken lady" as she would buy and deliver whole roasted chickens and salads to some shut-in church members on a monthly basis. For several years, she hosted a "Choir Dinner PArty" for all Choir members and their spouses to show her appreciation for their singing. Mary loved her God, her church, and her church family and would attend worship every Sunday until her illness prevented her from attending on a regular basis. The funeral for Mary will be on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 AM at Carter-Westminster United Presbyterian Church, 4950 Pratt Skokie, IL preceded by visitation at the church from 9:30 to time of funeral. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove, Illinois following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church, ATTN; "Psalm 150 Fund". For more information please call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020