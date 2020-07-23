Mary Van Dyke (nee Mitchell) died July 9, 2020 in Catonsville MD. Born Mary Christine Mitchell in Chicago IL in 1938, she lived most of her life in Wilmette IL with her husband Donald Van Dyke; they moved to Catonsville MD in 2008. In the 1970s, after having four children, Mary graduated with a BA in American Studies from Mundelein College in Chicago, then earned a Master's degree in Library Science from Rosary College. Mary began her career as a medical librarian, soon becoming director of the medical library at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston IL. She ended her career as a reference and reader's advisor librarian at the Glenview Public Library, getting paid for what she loved doing most, recommending good books for others to enjoy.



Mary was preceded in death by Don, her husband of 61 years. Together they had four children: Mary Elizabeth (Scott, deceased), Donna (Andrew), Peter, and Edward (Jessica). While Mary and Don loved their children, it was their grandchildren who they adored unabashedly and who brought them great joy: Nina, Gemma, Amy, Thomas (Ted), Katherine, Elisa, Cornelius (Corey), William, John (Jack), Meaghan, and Daniel. Mary is also survived by her beloved brother Jim Mitchell and sister-in-law Marge, as well as her nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.



A private memorial service will be held once danger of the pandemic has completely passed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank or women's shelter to bring relief to those who are suffering in our world.





