Mary (Mitzi) Monroe, 91. Beloved wife of the late Stuart Monroe; Mother of Bill (Carol) Johnson, Kathy (Bruce) Hansen, and John (Yeanette) Johnson; Grandmother of Jennifer Thornton, Christine Kramer, Christopher Johnson, Erica Geil, and Adam Hansen; Great-grandmother of five; Preceded in death by her siblings George Clausius, Jr., June Loskill, Betty Walton, and Marcia Anderson. She was a human relations professional at Vance Publishing and The Million Dollar Round Table. Services private. To honor Mitzi, you may contribute to The Children's Heart Foundation, Northbrook, IL at childrensheartfoundation.org, or to the charity of your choice.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.