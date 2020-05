Mary (Mitzi) Monroe, 91. Beloved wife of the late Stuart Monroe; Mother of Bill (Carol) Johnson, Kathy (Bruce) Hansen, and John (Yeanette) Johnson; Grandmother of Jennifer Thornton, Christine Kramer, Christopher Johnson, Erica Geil, and Adam Hansen; Great-grandmother of five; Preceded in death by her siblings George Clausius, Jr., June Loskill, Betty Walton, and Marcia Anderson. She was a human relations professional at Vance Publishing and The Million Dollar Round Table. Services private. To honor Mitzi, you may contribute to The Children's Heart Foundation, Northbrook, IL at childrensheartfoundation.org , or to the charity of your choice