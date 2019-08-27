|
|
Mary Munson, at rest August 24, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Lt. Richard W. Munson (retired C.F.D.), beloved mother of Mina Karagas and Anthony (Rose Yau) Karagas. Preceded in death by her daughter Elizabeth Karagas, her brother, Steven Hondros and her parents, James and Anna Hondros. Mary leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews, friends and her loyal German Shepherd; Noelle. Mary was a member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos Society and former active member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Ladies Hellenic Society; Agia Paraskevi. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Anti-Cruelty Society or appreciated. Visitation for Mary Munson will be held on Wednesday, August 28, from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m., Trisagion Service 6:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, 10201 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL, 60465. Funeral Thursday, August 29, beginning at 10:30 a.m., from the funeral home. Service 11:00 a.m., at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S Roberts Rd, Palos Hills, IL 60465. Entombment Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park. "May Her Memory Be Eternal"
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019