Home

POWERED BY

Services
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 598-5880
For more information about
Mary Munson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
11025 S Roberts Rd
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Munson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Munson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Munson, at rest August 24, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Lt. Richard W. Munson (retired C.F.D.), beloved mother of Mina Karagas and Anthony (Rose Yau) Karagas. Preceded in death by her daughter Elizabeth Karagas, her brother, Steven Hondros and her parents, James and Anna Hondros. Mary leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews, friends and her loyal German Shepherd; Noelle. Mary was a member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos Society and former active member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Ladies Hellenic Society; Agia Paraskevi. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Anti-Cruelty Society or appreciated. Visitation for Mary Munson will be held on Wednesday, August 28, from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m., Trisagion Service 6:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, 10201 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL, 60465. Funeral Thursday, August 29, beginning at 10:30 a.m., from the funeral home. Service 11:00 a.m., at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S Roberts Rd, Palos Hills, IL 60465. Entombment Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park. "May Her Memory Be Eternal"
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now