Mary Matthei died unexpectedly on November 18, 2019 in her home at the Sedgebrook community in Lincolnshire, IL. She was born Mary Nina Hoffman on March 12, 1928 in Chicago. She grew up on the South Side of Chicago and graduated from Chicago Teachers' College. She taught for a number of years in the Chicago Public Schools until she married Edward Matthei in 1951. She resumed her teaching career as a substitute teacher at Sacred Heart Academy after her school-age children left her with free time during the day and continued on in that role for many rewarding years.
She and Ed lived for decades in their house on Glenlake Ave. in the Edgewater Glen neighborhood on the north side of Chicago until they moved to Sedgebrook in Lincolnshire, where there were no longer two flights of stairs between the laundry and the closets and dressers upstairs.
Mary was always an active participant in her various communities. She was active in the St. Gertrude's School Mothers' Club through all the years that her five children attended. She had a large part in organizing the first and subsequent ones of the series of legendary 1400 Glenlake Block Parties. She and Ed became very involved in St. Scholastica's activities during and after their daughters' attendance there and were given an award for their support of St. Scholastica's and the Benedictine Sisters' mission. She immediately became involved in lots of activities and governance once she moved to Sedgebrook.
She made friends easily and was a dedicated and loving friend to all she befriended, and she always went out of her way to support her friends when they were in need, whatever that need might be. She remained curious, active, and engaged in a variety of activities and interests through all her years. She constantly cultivated new interests and pursued longstanding older interests, perhaps the most surprising of which was her rekindling of what we later discovered was her great interest in following the Chicago Blackhawks-if you happened to call during a game, she'd usually tell you she'd call you back.
Undoubtedly, her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family. She embraced her role as Mom, Grandma, and GG (great grandmother). Her warm unconditional love, acceptance, and gentle guidance were the greatest gifts she gave to us all: children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Another gift to us was simply her example and a model to emulate.
She is survived by her sister, Deborah Hutchens; her children Edward (Linda), Suzanne (Frank), Christie (Ray), Laura (Jim), and John (Erika); grandchildren, Amy, Thomas, Amanda, Caitlin, Leslie, Chris, Mitch, Waverly, Isabel, and Derek ; and by her great grandchildren, Isaac, Elliott, Evelyn, Emma, Chase, and Clayton.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday morning, January 4, 2020 at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Ln., Deerfield, IL 60015.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 AM before the 10:00 AM Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to one of her favorite charities: The St. Anthony Indian School, P.O. Box 486, Zuni, NM 87327. Please send checks with "In Memory of Mary Matthei " noted in the memo line.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019