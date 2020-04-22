Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Nespital
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Diane" Nespital

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Diane" Nespital Obituary
Mary "Diane" Nespital nee Kuenster of St. Joseph, Michigan. Beloved wife of 44 years of David Nespital. Cherished mother of Jeffrey Nespital of St. Joseph, MI. & Rebecca Nespital of Grand Rapids, MI. Devoted daughter of the late Betty Jean nee Noone & Ronald Kuenster. Dear daughter in law of George Nespital of Niles, MI. Loving sister of Patricia (Kevin) Wiseman, Lois (John) O'Sullivan, Mary (Jerry) Vallos of Lakeland, FL., Donna (Pete) Lipira, Robert Kuenster & the late Susan & Charlie Lombardo. Proud aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Interment private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -