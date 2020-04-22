|
Mary "Diane" Nespital nee Kuenster of St. Joseph, Michigan. Beloved wife of 44 years of David Nespital. Cherished mother of Jeffrey Nespital of St. Joseph, MI. & Rebecca Nespital of Grand Rapids, MI. Devoted daughter of the late Betty Jean nee Noone & Ronald Kuenster. Dear daughter in law of George Nespital of Niles, MI. Loving sister of Patricia (Kevin) Wiseman, Lois (John) O'Sullivan, Mary (Jerry) Vallos of Lakeland, FL., Donna (Pete) Lipira, Robert Kuenster & the late Susan & Charlie Lombardo. Proud aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Interment private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020