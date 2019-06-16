|
Noonan , Mary 'Betty' Mary "Betty" Noonan, nee Stiever, of Westchester, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Henry "Hank"; loving mother of Cheryl (Richard) Bass, Terry (Donna), James (Karen), Debbie (David) Toscano, Kathryn Noonan and Karen (Steve) Blase; proud grandmother of Kevin (Mila), Meghan (Sergiy), Erin (Jan), Shannon (Theo), Brendan (Sarai), Maxine (Colin), Rory, Micaela, Madelyn, Katie, Patrick (Cristeen), Bridget (Julie), Dave, Michael, Brian, Sean, Colleen (James) and Ryan; great-grandmother of 17. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Divine Providence Catholic School, 2500 Mayfair Ave., Westchester, IL 60154 appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019