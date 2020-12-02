1/
Mary O'Donnell
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(nee Pender), born 1931 in Cahermurphy, County Clare, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. O'Donnell for 59 years. Loving mother of Marie, the late Michael Jr., the late Geralyn, the late Ann, Margaret, Daniel, Brendan (Donella), Theresa (John) Heflin. Cherished grandma to the late Jonathan, Thomas, Ann, Donovan, Maggie, Emily, Lily, Kiara and Kate. Dear daughter of the late James and Margaret (nee Boland). Loving sister of the late Edward, Bridget (the late Michael) Schultz, Peggy (the late Mick) Egan, Sr. Catherine (Poor Clare Sisters) and Nancy (John) McCarthy. She led a long life with endless devotion to family and faith. Funeral mass at 10;00 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church. Due to current health guidelines, seating is limited and masks required. Interment private at Maryhill Cemetery. For information, please call Cooney Funeral Home at 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com. Please see our Tribute Wall to leave a message for the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved