(nee Pender), born 1931 in Cahermurphy, County Clare, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. O'Donnell for 59 years. Loving mother of Marie, the late Michael Jr., the late Geralyn, the late Ann, Margaret, Daniel, Brendan (Donella), Theresa (John) Heflin. Cherished grandma to the late Jonathan, Thomas, Ann, Donovan, Maggie, Emily, Lily, Kiara and Kate. Dear daughter of the late James and Margaret (nee Boland). Loving sister of the late Edward, Bridget (the late Michael) Schultz, Peggy (the late Mick) Egan, Sr. Catherine (Poor Clare Sisters) and Nancy (John) McCarthy. She led a long life with endless devotion to family and faith. Funeral mass at 10;00 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church. Due to current health guidelines, seating is limited and masks required. Interment private at Maryhill Cemetery. For information, please call Cooney Funeral Home at 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
. Please see our Tribute Wall to leave a message for the family.