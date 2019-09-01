Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Mary Seat of Wisdom Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary O'Malley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary O'Malley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary O'Malley Obituary
(nee May)-Beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph; loving mother of Maryanne, Thomas Jr. (Mary) and Catherine (Donald) Northfell; proud and cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Taylor) Northfell, Jillian (Zach) Bemis, Mary Beth, and Hannah Northfell, Lauren and Michael O'Malley; great grandmother of Elijah, Edith, and Penelope Northfell; fond sister of the late Anna (the late John) Finn; dear aunt and great aunt to many. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 11 a.m. going to Mary Seat of Wisdom Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now