|
|
(nee May)-Beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph; loving mother of Maryanne, Thomas Jr. (Mary) and Catherine (Donald) Northfell; proud and cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Taylor) Northfell, Jillian (Zach) Bemis, Mary Beth, and Hannah Northfell, Lauren and Michael O'Malley; great grandmother of Elijah, Edith, and Penelope Northfell; fond sister of the late Anna (the late John) Finn; dear aunt and great aunt to many. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 11 a.m. going to Mary Seat of Wisdom Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019