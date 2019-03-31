|
nee Fahey, 93, of Park Ridge, beloved wife of the late John O'Toole; loving mother of Mary (Terry) Kearns, John (Rose) O'Toole and Tim O'Toole; grandmother of 8 and caring great grandmother of 9. Active and devoted friend to many until called home, especially her friends from Maryville. Visitation Tuesday, April 2 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home Des Plaines, IL. Funeral Mass Weds, April 3 at 10:00am St Paul of the Cross Church Park Ridge.Interment: next to her husband and sister in All Saints Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019