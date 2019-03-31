Mary O. McEachron, 96, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Stonecrest of Louisville, KY. A twenty-year former resident of the Presbyterian Home in Evanston, IL, Mary recently moved to Louisville to be closer to her family. Mary was born Mary Virgina Oxley in 1922 in Poteau, OK. Her parents were John and Elfrieda Oxley. Mary graduated from high school as class valedictorian in 1940. She attended Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri, later transferring to the University of Chicago, graduating with a B.S. in Dietary Science. She interned at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago and became assistant head dietitian at Evanston Hospital in 1946. In December of 1948, Mary met the love of her life, William (Bill) D. McEachron. In November of 1949, they married and moved to Wilmette. There they raised four children: Roger (Randa), Tom (Patty), Dave, and Nancy (Randy). Bill preceded Mary in death in 2012. Mary was active in the P.E.O. and the Trinity Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, playing bridge, reading, and socializing with her many friends. Mary is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made, in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary