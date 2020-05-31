Mary P. Anton
Mary P. Anton nee Leandris, age 91, of Lake Forest, IL. Beloved wife of the late Peter G. Anton. Loving mother of Vicki Anton (Andrew) Athens and the late George P. (Peggy) Anton. Proud grandmother of Mary and Vicki Anton; Andrew and Christian Athens. Dear sister of Helen (Thomas) Pappas. Fond aunt of Renee Pappas (Mark) Schneider, Keaton Schneider, Vasilis and Julie Gregoriou. Funeral Service will be held privately. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
