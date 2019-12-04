Home

St James Catholic Church
820 N Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James Church
820 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
820 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Mary Pat McGivney Obituary
Mary Pat McGivney died on November 3, 2019, the way she lived each day: surrounded by family. Surviving her are her husband, James; her children, Jim (wife Jennifer), Daniel (wife Jeannine, daughter Jane), and Moira (husband Anthony, children Sydney and Henry); her siblings, Barbara Schuman and Kurt Schultz; and a large extended family. She's predeceased by her parents, Henry and Eileen Schultz, and her brother, Michael. Mary Pat lived in Cornelius, NC but she always called Chicago home. Mary Pat grew up on the northside, the daughter of Henry, a decorated World War II Marine, and Eileen, a WWII matchbook model and proud Irish colleen. When Mary Pat was 19, a night out with a fake ID became proof that sometimes, crime pays. The ID was her sister's-and her ticket into a nightclub-where she met a charming southsider named Jim McGivney. Four years later, her last name became McGivney, too. Soon, three little ones completed their family. Mary Pat raised her family amid the music of the sixties, the scent of freshly baked zucchini bread, and the ever-present sound of laughter. Above all, Mary Pat loved her husband and children, and she reminded them daily through word and action. She adored her grandchildren, and God help the person who waited for a turn to hold her grandbabies. She was never done holding them. Mary Pat requested that no one make a fuss about her death, a request her family respectfully declines. A service will be held on December 7 at St. James Church, 820 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL. Visitation at the church will begin at 9:00 a.m; Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Toys For Tots, the DEA Survivors' Benefit Fund, or the DEA Educational Foundation. You can also honor Mary Pat by hosting family and friends for dinner, telling old stories, and raising a glass to our beloved wife, mom, sister, cousin, and friend. www.kepner.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
