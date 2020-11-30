Mary Pat Egner nee, 66 of Buffalo Grove, beloved wife of Gerald M.; loving mother of Tom (Katie); loved grandmother of Maggie; dear sister of Elizabeth Fulstick. Former teachers' aide at St. Mary Parish, Buffalo Grove, for several years. Visitation from 9:00 am until time of Mass at 10:00 am, Wednesday at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arl. Hts. Face masks are required, social distancing and capacity limits are in effect. Guests should prepare to wait outside for entry. Interment All Saints. In lieu of flowers contributions to your favorite charity
are appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or (847) 253-0168.