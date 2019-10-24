Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of Providence
4200 N. Austin Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Providence
4200 N. Austin Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
6072 West 111th St
Alsip, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bekta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Patricia Bekta


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Patricia Bekta Obituary
Mary Patricia Bekta (1957-2019); beloved daughter of the late Eugene and Dona; dearly loved sister of Dona Gene (Dave) Reese, Jane (John Laurence), Walter (Maureen), Julie, and Dan (Ann); treasured aunt and cousin of many; Visitation Saturday from 9 AM until time of Mass 11 AM at St. Mary of Providence, 4200 N. Austin Ave, Chicago, IL 60634. Family and friends will meet at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6072 West 111th St, Alsip, IL 60803 at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Daughters of St. Mary of Providence would be gratefully appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www. GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now