|
|
Mary Patricia Bekta (1957-2019); beloved daughter of the late Eugene and Dona; dearly loved sister of Dona Gene (Dave) Reese, Jane (John Laurence), Walter (Maureen), Julie, and Dan (Ann); treasured aunt and cousin of many; Visitation Saturday from 9 AM until time of Mass 11 AM at St. Mary of Providence, 4200 N. Austin Ave, Chicago, IL 60634. Family and friends will meet at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6072 West 111th St, Alsip, IL 60803 at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Daughters of St. Mary of Providence would be gratefully appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www. GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019